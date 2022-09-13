July FCA: Nepra hikes Discos’ tariff by Rs4.34/unit

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday increased tariffs of power Distribution Companies (Discos) by Rs 4.34 per unit for July 2022 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

The total financial impact of increase would be of Rs 59 billion. The increase would be reflected in the bills of month of September 2022.

The increase will replace FCA of Rs 9.90 per of June 2022.

