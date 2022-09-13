Full bench to take up Maryam’s petition on 14th

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday constituted a full bench for disposal of a petition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz seeking return of her passport surrendered to the court for bail in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.

Chief Justice Bhatti would proceed with the petition along with Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh on September 14. Last week, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Najafi referred the petition of Maryam to the Chief Justice as one of its member, Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq Pannun, recused himself from the matter.

In April, Justice Farooq Haider and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural, being members of the division bench headed by Justice Najafi, had also recused themselves from the petition of Maryam Nawaz.

In her petition, Maryam contended that her father was allowed to go abroad on account of his health condition. She said her father was still undergoing the diagnosis process as per a medical report filed with the court. The petitioner submitted that in the absence of any charge sheet or trial, she had not been able to exercise her fundamental rights for the last about four years on account of surrendering her passport. The PML-N leader pleaded that she was in dire need to go abroad to inquire after the health of her ailing father.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022