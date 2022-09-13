AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.51%)
ANL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.57%)
AVN 76.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
EFERT 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
FCCL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
GGGL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.45%)
GGL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
GTECH 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.86%)
LOTCHEM 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.64%)
MLCF 28.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
OGDC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.68%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TPL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TREET 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 96.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.78%)
UNITY 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
WAVES 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.42%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,249 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 41,862 Decreased By -85.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,663 Decreased By -107.8 (-0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Steady trend on cotton market

Cotton...
Recorder Report Published 13 Sep, 2022 06:12am
Follow us

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 22,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 9,000 to Rs 13,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

1600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 19000 to Rs 20,800 per maund, 1400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19700 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 23,500 per maund and 200 bales of Baghobahar were sold at Rs 23000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,500 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cotton cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Steady trend on cotton market

Financial close, RCO of Thar coal project: Shanghai Electric seeks unconditional date extension

Govt scrambling to keep waters out of Dadu grid station

Sindh still in danger, says Sherry

Rain adds misery to flood-ravaged Sindh

HEC transaction: PC Board concerned at delay

July FCA: Nepra hikes Discos’ tariff by Rs4.34/unit

Tractor manufacturing: Imports of auto parts will be made easier: Miftah

WHT on judicial allowance: FTO directs FBR to clarify legal status

CJP explains why govt opposed his nominees’ elevation

ATC extends IK’s interim bail in terrorism case

Read more stories