Steady trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 22,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 9,000 to Rs 13,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

1600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 19000 to Rs 20,800 per maund, 1400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19700 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 23,500 per maund and 200 bales of Baghobahar were sold at Rs 23000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,500 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

