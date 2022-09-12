ECP announces to hold by-polls in one NA, three PA constituencies on Oct 9

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to hold by-polls in one National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly constituencies on October 9, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

The decision was taken at ECP's meeting held in Islamabad on Monday with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair.

The constituencies, where election dates have been announced, include NA-157 Multan, PP-139 Sheikhupura, PP-241 Bahawalnagar, and PP-209 Khanewal.

ECP postpones by-polls in 13 constituencies due to floods

Last week, ECP postponed the by-polls in 13 constituencies, saying that polling cannot be held in most of the constituencies due to the damages caused by floods and rains.

Among the constituencies in which the elections were earlier postponed are NA-157, PP-139 Sheikhupura, PP-241 Bahawalnagar, NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Karam, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana, NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi Karachi, NA-246 Karachi, and PP-209 Khanewal.

It is pertinent to mention here that by-election in the remaining nine constituencies of the National Assembly will be held after permission is obtained from the Islamabad High Court.

The court had earlier set aside ECP's notification of de-notifying National Assembly membership of these constituencies after one of the members filed a petition before the court.

Besides, the ECP has also sought a report regarding the second phase of local bodies elections in Sindh and voting at various polling stations in Dukki, Loralai, Musakhel, and Mastung districts of Balochistan.

The provincial governments of Sindh and Balochistan have been asked to submit a report within one week so that elections can be ensured in these areas at the earliest.

In this regard, reports from the provincial election commissioners have also been sought.