Sharjeel criticises PTI, Imran Khan for attempt to jeopardise receipt of flood aid

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for attempting to sabotage the aid being sent by foreign countries and international institutions for flood-affected people in Pakistan.

In a press conference, he stated that PTI and its chairman, Imran Khan, circulated fake images on social media and tagged the United Nations (UN) and its secretary general in a bid to stop foreign institutions from disbursing aid to Pakistan.

Memon was referring to a image that became viral on social media, seemingly showing donated ration being sold at a grocery store.

“Over 600 people circulated the image,” he said, asking PTI what message it was trying to give to the people. “The whole nation is united during this crisis and you are involved in propaganda.”

In a tweet on Sunday night, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also issued a clarification.

"There is no authenticity in the news circulating on SM (social media) about selling of flourbags received from UK," it tweeted.

It added that the government and NDMA have not received any aid from the United Kingdom containing/consisting of flour bags.

‘Imran will have to surrender or go to jail’

Memon said that at a time when the people of Pakistan, especially women and children, are helpless and the government, military and NGOs are struggling to help them, PTI is motivating international agencies to stop sending assistance.

“People will die of hunger if they don’t get aid,” he said. He asked Imran Khan why he was making the innocent citizens suffer.

“You moved against institutions, judges and Election Commission of Pakistan but why are you making the innocent suffer,” he said.

According to him, PTI workers were to blame alongside the party chairman for supporting his false narrative. He stressed that the image was shared through accounts of known people.

“This is not politics. We are on war-footing and exhausting all resources, while Imran Khan is vilifying the leadership,” he said.

He requested the federal government and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to take action against those involved in the alleged propaganda.

He appreciated the work the country, including military and NGOs, are doing for flood-affected people.

“Even media is playing its role and highlighting the areas that need support,” he said.

Floods from record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the mountainous north have affected 33 million people and killed almost 1,400, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops, in damages estimated at $30 billion.

Both the government and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have blamed climate change for the extreme weather that led to the flooding, which submerged nearly a third of the nation of 220 million.