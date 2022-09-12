‘Imran will have to surrender or go to jail’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah on Sunday criticized PTI chairman Imran Khan’s rallies and threatened that he will have to surrender or go to Adiala Jail.

Hafiz in his furious statement said that the nation is drowning into the floods but ‘Tsunami Khan’ only thinks of rallies for proving his greatness. Imran sets up music festivals daily and deliver speeches.

Hafiz alleged that Imran Khan has become habitual of talking ill about courts, Chief Election Commission, judges, journalists and political oppositions. Even the United Nation (UN) Secretary General and the whole world are busy in trying to get Pakistan out of the disaster but Khan only seeks power.

He further said that Imran Khan revolves around the idea of being in power; every other thing he says and does is just an act of hypocrisy.

Hamdullah threatened Imran Khan that if he does not surrender, his abode will be Adiala Prison instead of his comfortable Bani Gala mansion.