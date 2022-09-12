AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 123.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 60.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

UAE rakes in $5bn as tourists return

AFP Published 12 Sep, 2022 06:01am
Follow us

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ tourism revenues surpassed $5 billion in the first half of this year, officials said Sunday, with a strong performance expected this winter when neighbouring Qatar hosts football’s World Cup.

Hotel occupancy was up more than 40 percent on Covid-hit 2021, UAE prime minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said after a cabinet meeting in the capital Abu Dhabi.

“Our tourism sector’s revenues surpassed 19 billion dirhams ($5.2 billion) in the first half of 2022,” Sheikh Mohammed said, according to the official WAM news agency.

“The total number of hotel guests reached 12 million, achieving 42 percent growth, and we expect a strong tourism performance in this winter season.”

Dubai, an established holiday destination, is expecting to host large numbers of football fans during the World Cup in November and December due to a scarcity of accommodation in tiny Qatar.

Dubai retains position as world's top destination for tourism FDI in 2021

Dubai is one of the Gulf cities operating daily shuttle flights to and from Qatar during the World Cup, allowing fans to stay outside the wealthy state and still attend games.

Dubai airport, the world’s busiest for international travel pre-pandemic, handled 27.8 million passengers in the first half of this year, up more than 160 percent on the same period of 2021, it said last month.

A quick vaccination roll-out allowed the UAE to bounce back quickly from the pandemic, enjoying a sharp uptick in visitors as Dubai hosted the Expo world fair from last October to March.

Sheikh Mohammed said this year’s economic growth has exceeded 22 percent and foreign trade is more than one trillion dirhams ($272 billion), compared to 840 billion dirhams pre-pandemic.

The cabinet also approved electric cargo aircraft “fully powered with clean energy”, and a new law aimed at increasing private-sector involvement in government projects.

The law will encourage “the private sector to participate in development and strategic projects, increasing investment in projects of economic and social values”, WAM said.

uae MENA tourists UAE tourism revenues tourism sector’s revenues

Comments

1000 characters

UAE rakes in $5bn as tourists return

‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ to be launched today

Dadu grid station faces flood threat

Rs23bn distributed among 924,063 families

Payables, NHP: Wapda urges PD to pay Rs100bn

6000MW solar projects: mapping deadline issued

Incoming international passengers: No new currency declaration regime introduced: FBR

Railways: rains, flash floods causing massive losses daily

Indus highway faces prospect of breach as Dadu still under threat

Indian farmer chops off his tongue to appease goddess

Read more stories