Queen Elizabeth’s death: Govt to observe day of mourning

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has given approval to observe September 12th to mourn the death of the Queen of Britain.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had suggested to the Prime Minister to observe the day of mourning at the official level on the death of the Queen of Great Britain and the Prime Minister approved the proposal. The Prime Minister directed the Cabinet Division to make relevant arrangements.

Separately, according to Prime Minister Office, the Prime Minister has made a telephone call to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture, Youth and Social Development of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and thanked for donating $10 million financial assistance to the flood victims.

