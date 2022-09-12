‘Five-star hotel in Galliyat to boost tourism in KP’

PESHAWAR: Construction of a five star hotel in Galliyat is a happy tiding from tourism promotion points of view as the project would have multi-dimensional benefits for the industry providing recreational facilities to public. This observation was made by Ali Syed, Manager Tourism Development Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking regarding construction of a first ever five star hotel in Galliyat, Ali Syed said the scenic valley is attracting thousands of tourists on annual basis and there was a great demand for a high standard staying facility to invite international visitors.

He said the tourism department is displaying eye catching beauty of Galliyat on websites for catching attraction of international tourism and construction of a high standard hotel will bolster our efforts.

It merits a mention here that earthwork on the first ever five star hotel in Galliyat has been started which on completion is expected to give a boom to tourism industry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by attracting scores of local and international tourists who want to enjoy charismatic beauty of pine forests in the mid of Himalayan foothills.

“The ground breaking of the mega project has already been performed and currently earth work is in progress to construct a 122-room resort offering quality hospitality with famous local cuisine,” says Abdul Mohaimin, CEO of Dharti Group that launched the project.

Talking to Business Recorder, Abdul Mohaimin informed that name of the five star hotel is decided as ‘Glasshouse’ because it will have open glass facades to give a sensation to guests of being immersed in nature without being exposed to it.

“Our team has also designed large green outdoor spaces to envisage the true essence of the alpines,” he added.

The Dharti Group, he continued, selected Galliyat for construction of five star hotel with an estimated investment of Rs. 6.2 billion because the famous tourist resort attracts tourists’ attention in both summer and snowy seasons.

The location of the hotel is between Nathiagali and Murree near Barian area which is around 60 km from Islamabad.

Abdul Mohaimin said the project’ stipulated period for completion is around three and a half years and will generate around three hundred employment opportunities mostly for locals.

“Special focus has been given on preservation of green cover at the site and a controlled forest within the premises of the hotel spreading over an area of around eight kanals of land will also be grown,” he assured.

