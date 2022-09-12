Work on Baran dam to be completed next year

PESHAWAR: Project Director, Baran dam has said that the under construction dam would be completed by June 2023 and upon completion would irrigate approximately 170,000 acre of lands in district Bannu.

He was briefing the Commissioner Bannu Division, said an official handout issued here on Sunday. He said work on feeder channels and wires have been completed, adding that Baran dam would irrigate lands in Jani Khel, Ghazni Khel and other areas of the district.

Similarly, he said that Marwat canal would also irrigate a large area of land in the district and would bring agricultural revolution. He further said that work on the over two billion rupees Shaktoo dam in North Waziristan would start soon after security clearance, adding that it would irrigate 5757 acre of land in the merged district.

On the occasion the Commissioner Bannu Division Matiullah Khan directed to complete work on all development projects within stipulated time period.

