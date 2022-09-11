AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 123.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 60.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Syrian refugees in Turkey plan caravan to reach EU

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2022 01:59pm
Follow us

ISTANBUL: A group of Syrian refugees in Turkey is planning to form a caravan to reach the European Union, organisers said Saturday.

Plans are being drawn up online via a Telegram channel, set up six days ago and followed by almost 70,000 people. Organisers are calling on people to bring sleeping bags, tents, life jackets, water, canned food and first aid kits.

“We will announce it when it’s time to go,” one organiser, a 46-year-old refugee who wished to remain anonymous, told AFP.

Some of the organisers already lived in the EU, he added.

Organisers say the caravan will be split into groups of up to 50 people, each led by a supervisor.

“We have been in Turkey for 10 years,” read one message posted on the channel by an administrator. “We are protected… but Western countries must share the burden.”

There are 3.7 million Syrian refugees officially living in Turkey.

Syria’s civil war, which began with a brutal crackdown of anti-government protests in 2011, has killed nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

Many Syrian refugees in Turkey fear being sent back, especially after a recent shift in Turkey’s stance towards Damascus.

At least 14 killed in shelling on north Syria market, rescuers say

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he is preparing to send back one million Syrian refugees on a voluntary basis.

In February and March 2020, tens of thousands of migrants approached the land border between Turkey and Greece, after Erdogan threatened to keep the borders with Europe open.

EU Turkey Damascus Syrian refugees Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Comments

1000 characters

Syrian refugees in Turkey plan caravan to reach EU

Draining floodwater will take 3-6 months, says Sindh CM

Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary today

Miftah estimates losses at $18.5bn

PM Shehbaz thanks UN Secretary General for his support for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Indus in high flood at Kotri

Russia 'regroups' troops in east as Ukraine advances

US pledges to play its role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan

Queen's coffin heads to Scottish palace, historic church

Nepra unveils Rs4.11/unit cut in KE tariff for Sept

Discos’ officers to be appointed as CEOs of GHCL, two Gencos

Read more stories