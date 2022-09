SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures inched higher on Friday and were set to end the week with marginal gains, supported by a rise in domestic equities, although losses in the Shanghai market capped gains.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for February delivery was up 1.1 yen, or 0.5%, at 217.3 yen ($1.51) per kg as of 0200 GMT. The benchmark contract has inclined about 0.3% for the week.