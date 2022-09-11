AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Moderate trading activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained stable and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2022 03:51am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained stable and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 21,500 to Rs 23,500 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 13,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund.

600 bales of Salehpat were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 800 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 21,200 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 20,800 per maund, 1600 bales of Khairpur were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,800 per maund, 600 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 23,500 per maund, 100 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 400 bales of Hasilpur were sold at Rs 22,400 per maund, 400 bales of Shadanlund, 400 bales of Tunsa shareef were sold at Rs 22,300 per maund, 1400 bales of Ahmad Pur East were sold at Rs 22,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 23,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 400 bales of Dharan Wala, 400 bales of Khairpur were sold at Rs 23,300 per maund, 400 bales of Burewala, 600 bales of Ali Pur, 400 bales of Gojra were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund and 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,500 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 300 per kg.

Cotton Naseem Usman cotton crop Cotton spot Cotton rate

