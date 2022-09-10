AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,948 Increased By 123.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 60.4 (0.38%)
Prince Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on Windsor walkabout

Reuters Published September 10, 2022
LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan joined Prince William and wife Kate to look at the tributes and flowers left outside Windsor Castle on Saturday following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Relations have been strained between the two sons of Britain’s new king after Harry and Meghan moved to the United States and the four had not been seen so closely together since.

William’s spokesman said he had invited Harry and Meghan, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to join him and Kate as they examined the flowers and spoke to crowds lining the entrance to Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral to be held on Monday, September 19

The sight of the two couples together will raise hopes that there has been a rapprochement following the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

William was heard telling one well-wisher that the days following the queen’s death had been “so surreal”.

“We all thought she was invincible,” he said.

King Charles vows to follow queen’s example as he is proclaimed monarch

