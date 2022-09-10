AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
Iran seizes ‘foreign’ fuel-smuggling ship

AFP Published 10 Sep, 2022 06:17pm
TEHRAN: Iranian naval forces have seized a foreign-registered ship they said was smuggling fuel in the Gulf and arrested its crew, state media reported on Saturday.

“A foreign vessel carrying 757,000 litres of smuggled fuel has been seized,” the state broadcaster’s website quoted a commander of the Revolutionary Guards maritime forces as saying.

“The seven crew members, who are foreign nationals, have been arrested and handed over to judicial authorities,” General Ramazan Zirahi added, without specifying their nationalities.

Iran says it briefly seizes unmanned US drones in Red Sea

It is not known when the vessel was seized, or the flag it sailed under.

In recent months Iran has announced several operations targeting fuel smuggling in the Gulf, where a large amount of the world’s oil is produced and shipped.

