AGL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
ANL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.92%)
AVN 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.99%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
EPCL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.49%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
GGGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
GGL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 79.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.19%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
TPL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
TRG 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (4.47%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,197 Increased By 11.9 (0.28%)
BR30 15,217 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 103.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,771 Increased By 61.2 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

July FCA: KE to refund Rs4.12 per unit to consumers

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 10 Sep, 2022 04:14am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has directed K-Electric (KE) to refund Rs 7.40 billion @ Rs 4.12 per unit to its consumers for July 2022 under monthly Fuel Charges Component (FCA) mechanism.

The relief to be applicable on all categories of consumers except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units, agricultural consumers and Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) consumers. The relief will be passed on to the consumers in their bills of September 2022. According to NEPRA, the Authority has decided to allow negative FCA of Rs 4.12 per unit for July 2022, to be passed on to the consumers in their monthly bills of September 2022. KE had sought negative adjustment of Rs 3.46 per unit to pass on benefit of Rs 6.247 billion to the consumers.

The negative adjustment in FCA shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains. K-Electric shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of July 2022, in the billing month of September 2022.

The decision has been taken on the basis of facts presented at a public hearing held on August 31, 2022 for the month of July.

According to the determination, the Authority carried out an in-house analysis of the data provided by K-Electric to work out the financial impact due to deviation from economic merit order (EMO).

KE consumers: PD suggests Rs1.52 per unit surcharge

The Authority noted that KE operated Unit 1 of BQPS-I at minimum loading of 100 MW instead of 90 MW due to forced outage of its High Pressure Heater. KE was supposed to repair the damaged high pressure heater when it got damaged in 2019. However, KE did not make any effort to replace the part after 2019, which should have been carried out within the O&M cost allowed to KE under the MYT. The Authority further noted that in case BQPS-III would have been commissioned as per the schedule, operation of BQPS-I unit would have been minimized and this financial impact could have been avoided. In view of the above, an amount of Rs20 million is being deducted from the claim of K-Electric’s FCA for the month of July 2022.

Regarding previous adjustment of Rs.845 million claimed by K-Electric, withheld previously by the Authority on account of not following of EMO, the Authority observed that K-Electric has submitted certain information/ data in this regard, which is under consideration of the Authority. Therefore, for the purpose of instant adjustment the amount of Rs.845 million is not being considered as part of previous adjustment and will be considered once the Authority completes its final working in the matter.

According to NEPRA’s announcement, the impact of FCA for the month of June 2022 of Rs 11.10 per unit will also be done away with, in addition to negative adjustment of Rs 4.12 per unit for July, the overall impact on bills will be reduced by Rs 15.22 per unit in September 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FCA KE nepra

Comments

1000 characters

July FCA: KE to refund Rs4.12 per unit to consumers

Govt takes step to ease Chinese IPPs’ concerns

Nepra approves 5pc annual NHP indexation for Punjab, KP

Refund queries: FTO asks FBR to form fact-finding committee

Aid not generosity, it’s a matter of justice: Guterres

UNGA address: PM to leave for New York on 17th

Aid from global partners vital, says COAS

PSO urges Power Div to revisit furnace oil demands

Sales reports: No monthly GST return option available to pharma cos, claims KTBA

Imran likely to unveil ‘critical’ phase of his anti-govt drive today

Read more stories