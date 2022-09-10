Animal vaccination in full swing

KARACHI: Sindh Rural Support Organization’s (SRSO) animal vaccination campaign is in full swing in rain and flood affected areas to save livestock from contagious diseases.

According to SRSO’S Jamil Soomro, a total 57,225 animals have been vaccinated in 14 rain and flood districts of Sindh Province.

He said the livestock which survived flood and rain is prone to catching various viral diseases, veterinary specialists and Community Livestock extension workers trained by SRSO are being

vaccinated the livestock of rain and flood-affected Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs).

