Crime prevention: Punjab police, China’s public security department sign MoU

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Public Security Department of Jiangsu, China, to enhance cooperation in crime prevention, public security and capacity building of officials of both the friendly countries.

The signing ceremony of the agreement was held at the Central Police Office (COP) in which Punjab Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar and Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren were present while Jiangsu Police chief and senior Chinese officials participated via a video-link.

As per the MoU, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in crime prevention, public security and capacity building of officials of both the countries. Moreover, steps will be taken to increase mutual cooperation between the Punjab police and Chinese security experts.

“Bilateral cooperation for prevention of financial crimes, arrest of criminals and recovery of goods stolen abroad were also decided. The Punjab police and Jiangsu will work together to protect constitutional rights of each other’s citizens, investors, citizens, national institutions and officials’ interests in their areas, and both institutions will cooperate and promote friendly relations so that the lives of citizens are protected,” the accord reads.

It further says that the Punjab police and Jiangsu police general will ensure exchange of modern equipment and intelligence sharing to improve the quality of policing, while regular training courses will also be arranged to increase efficiency of the personnel. Other measures including mutual exchange of training and conducting officers will continue.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar said it is very important to keep cooperation and working relationship active with police forces of the neighboring countries for the capacity building of the police personnel, provision of modern equipment and crime prevention.

With such measures, he added, the officials will not only make aware of the procedures and skills used in policing at the global level, but the duties of crime prevention, suppression of criminals and public security can be performed in an efficient manner.

He said the MoU between the Punjab police and Jiangsu police China is a link to this chain under which both the institutions will work together for the security of citizens, regional peace and social stability.

“It is an important achievement which will have far-reaching results and the measures taken under this MoU will lead to capacity building of the officers and modernization of the force,” he further said.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren said the Punjab police’s Special Protection Unit (SPU) is working diligently to provide the best security to Chinese citizens, experts and business delegations, which is worthy of praise.

He said the MoU will further strengthen mutual relations and cooperation.

