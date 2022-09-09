AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
ANL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
AVN 78.09 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.9%)
BOP 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.12%)
EPCL 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.35%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
FLYNG 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
GGGL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
GGL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
GTECH 8.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
OGDC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
TELE 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.84%)
TPL 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 18.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TREET 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (4.59%)
UNITY 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WAVES 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 18.8 (0.45%)
BR30 15,236 Increased By 89.1 (0.59%)
KSE100 41,995 Increased By 170.1 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,783 Increased By 73.1 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India rupee holding ground clouds export appeal

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2022 02:52pm
Follow us

MUMBAI: India faces the risk of losing its export advantage as the rupee holds ground amidst a rapid weakening of other trade-dependant Asian currencies, Standard Chartered Bank’s head of South Asia economic research said on Friday.

The rupee has largely maintained the same level versus the dollar in the past three weeks, while the Malaysian ringgit and the Philippine peso are trading near record-lows due to a sustained weakness in the Chinese yuan.

A stronger rupee hurts India’s exporters as it reduces the value of their foreign earnings when converted to the local currency.

Rupee seen higher at open as oil tumbles, dollar retreats

Traders have pointed to the Reserve Bank of India’s intervention to prevent the rupee from tumbling past the key psychological level of 80 per dollar over the past few weeks as the greenback surged to two-decade highs.

“Currency is just one part of export performance, demand plays a much bigger role, but incrementally it (rupee not weakening as much as others) does put us in a more disadvantageous position,” Standard Chartered’s Anubhuti Sahay, said.

Other analysts, too, expressed similar worries. The rupee’s “overvaluation” compared to its peers could dent the appeal of India’s exports, said Amit Pabari, managing director at Mumbai-based consultancy CR Forex. However, some participants pointed to rupee’s relative stability as a positive.

“Investors don’t like to get into highly volatile currencies … and a stable rupee would be better for importers and exporters,” said Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC Securities.

India's Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

India rupee holding ground clouds export appeal

We’re committed to deepening ties with US: PM

UN Chief António Guterres arrives as Pakistan reels from flood disaster

PM Shehbaz assures IHC of his support for missing persons issue

ECC allows TCP to import 0.3m tons of urea on G2G basis

PM to attend SCO summit

F-16 aircraft’s equipment: FO terms US decision a step in right direction

RLNG issue: expect another winter of gas shortages

CreditSights finds errors in debt report on India's Adani group

GST refund case: SC suspends BHC judgment

Rs1.009bn to be transferred to Kabul for 3 Pakistani hospitals

Read more stories