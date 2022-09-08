AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
AVN 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
EPCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
GGGL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.41%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
PAEL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.72%)
TPLP 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TREET 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
UNITY 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,173 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,032 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee seen higher at open as oil tumbles, dollar retreats

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2022 09:13am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is tipped to open higher against the U.S. currency on Thursday, tracking a pullback in the dollar index and a decline in oil prices to over seven-month lows.

The rupee is expected at around 79.70 in initial trades, up from 79.90 in the previous session.

The dollar index inched lower in Asia trading to near 109.75, adding to Wednesday’s decline. Asian currencies rose, halting the recent slide.

The fall in Treasury yields and a better risk appetite dented demand for the dollar. The S&P 500 Index surged 1.8% overnight while the 10-year Treasury yield fell about 11 basis points from the highs.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures slipped to the lowest level since February on Wednesday, after dropping more than 5% on concerns over demand.

Oil prices are now down more than 20% since the beginning of August, fuelled by fears of a slowdown in China and policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and other central banks.

Indian rupee may open tad lower after dollar index hits 2-decade high above 110

Concerns over the global economic outlook are “in a way” helping the rupee, as it is leading to a “sizeable” pullback in oil and other commodities, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank.

“Obviously, growth concerns are likely to lead to portfolio outflows from emerging markets, but since the turn of July that has not been a problem for India.”

Foreign investors poured in more than $6 billion into Indian equities in August, according to data from NSDL website. Investors have bought about $330 million, thus far this month.

Global markets will now shift focus to on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech later in the day. Ahead of Powell’s speech, policymakers maintained a hawkish tone. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that bringing inflation back down to 2% is the Fed’s main job, and while it has raised rates significantly, “there’s more to do.”

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee seen higher at open as oil tumbles, dollar retreats

PD’s recommendation: Cabinet removes CEOs of Hesco and Pesco

Concessional power to zero-rated sectors: Qamar wants to have a word with Miftah on ‘secret’ waiver

Customs’ declaration forms: Senate panel asks MoF to stop PCAA from collecting forex info

PM says country looks ‘like a sea’ after floods

‘Human negligence’ behind massive destruction in Swat: PM

Woman judge: Imran again expresses regret, does not apologise

POL products’ deregulation: Ogra initiates consultative meetings with OMCs

Green groups demand loss and damage money ahead of COP27

Appointment of COAS is done on merit, says Asif

US OKs possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan

Read more stories