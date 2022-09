HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended a tough week with a healthy advance Friday, joining gains across world markets as investors went bargain-buying following six days of losses.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.69 percent, or 507.63 points, to 19,362.25.

Hong Kong stocks start on back foot

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.82 percent, or 26.47 points, to 3,262.05, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.65 percent, or 13.72 points, to 2,118.11.