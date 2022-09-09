US Open: Who said what on day 11

NEW YORK: Who said what at the US Open on Thursday, the 11th day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows:

“I was like surprised to see him. Like, whoa, he’s there. I hugged him. I didn’t know should I shake his hand, hug, I don’t know. But I went for the hug, of course.”

– Ons Jabeur on meeting former US Open champion and world number one Andy Roddick at the tournament.

“He’s handsome, also – don’t tell my husband.”

– Jabeur on being a fan of Roddick

“Usually in Tunisia they follow soccer but that time they chose to watch my match. That’s unbelievable. So thank you guys in Tunisia if you’re still awake and watching.”

– Jabeur after discovering fans back home in football-mad Tunisia tuned into her quarter-final win over Ajla Tomljanovic rather than watch the Champions League game between PSG and Juventus in midweek.

“I felt a bit lighter….sorry, that’s a bit disgusting.”

– Iga Swiatek on the benefits of her bathroom break after losing the first set of her semi-final victory over Aryna Sabalenka.

“I can’t really talk about it. The list is too long. We will still be here tomorrow. Too many things.”

– Caroline Garcia on the numerous problems she suffered as her game disintegrated in her semi-final loss to Jabeur.