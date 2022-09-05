US Open: Who said what on day 7

AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.37%)
NEW YORK: Who said what at the US Open on Sunday, the seventh day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows:

“I am going to look like an idiot now.”

– Nick Kyrgios on his baffling decision to come around to the other side of the net to play a shot in his win over Daniil Medvedev.

“Nick today played kind of at the level of Novak and Rafa.”

– Medvedev hails Kyrgios after their last-16 clash.

“That was supposed to be a period, like City Girls period. City Girls. It’s a City Girl Summer period. That’s what it is. JT, Yung Miami, you don’t know?”

– Coco Gauff attempting to describe her mood on court by referencing an American hip-hop duo

“I’m 53 years old.”

US Open: Who said what on day 6

– Reporter to Gauff after asking the above question and appearing none the wiser.

“I just try to stay as calm as possible because inside I’m dying.”

– Ajla Tomljanovic on saving eight set points during her win over Liudmila Samsonova.

“We have winter sports that dominate and we have a new pretty good football player, in case you haven’t heard of him, Haaland. He’s doing pretty good at the moment.”

– Norway’s Casper Ruud on his more famous sporting comptriot, Erling Haaland.

“We were saying, ‘good things can happen again’.”

– Caroline Garcia on her recent run of form which has seen three titles won since the start of the summer and a maiden place in the US Open quarter-finals.

“I was sick. I had really a high temperature. I was feeling all my bones were broken.”

– Matteo Berrettini on how he felt when he withdrew from Wimbledon on the eve of the tournament with Covid.

“This is awesome stuff. Super high level. Heavyweight fight.”

– Former US Open champion Andy Roddick on Twitter in praise of the Daniil Medvedev v Nick Kyrgios match.

