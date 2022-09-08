AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
Mari temporarily suspends gas production operations in Balochistan

BR Web Desk Published September 8, 2022 Updated September 8, 2022 07:08pm
Mari Petroleum Company Limited on Thursday announced a temporary suspension of production operations at its Zarghun South Gas Field and Ziarat Block after flash floods adversely impacted gas pipelines and road infrastructure in Balochistan.

As per a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), MPCL, which is the operator of Zarghun South Gas Field and Ziarat Block in Balochistan with 35% and 60% working interests, respectively, informed that ongoing torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan have severely impacted the gas pipeline and road infrastructures around Zarghun South Gas Field and Ziarat Block.

Resultantly, the company is unable to continue production operations at these sites for the time being.

“Around 10 MMSCFD of gas is produced from Zarghun South Gas Field, which is supplied to SSGCL, while around 500 BPD of oil is produced from Ziarat Block (Bolan East-I), which is mainly transported to Attock Refinery Limited through bowsers,” read the notice.

MPCL said it is taking all possible measures for early commencement of production after rehabilitation of the pipeline and roads network.

Pakistan has been ravaged by torrential rains resulting in flash floods from north to south that have resulted in over 1,300 deaths while causing large-scale infrastructure damage, especially in Sindh and Balochistan.

Government officials estimate that the damage in this flood would cost the economy at least $10 billion.

Last month, MPCL disconnected gas supply to Central Power Generation Company Limited (CPGCL)- Genco-II for reportedly failing to take appropriate measures to stop gas leakage.

According to Directorate General (Gas) Petroleum Division, MPCL pointed out the recent gas leakage incident that occurred on August 17, saying that increasing gas leakage incidents in recent years are posing major risk to the local community.

Therefore, gas supplies to CPGCL-Genco have been suspended by MPCL from August 17, unless pipeline integrity assessment plan is executed and necessary corrective measures taken by CPGCL-Genco.

