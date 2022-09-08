Beaconhouse inks MoU with British Council for access to digital library

KARACHI: Beaconhouse, under its recently introduced hybrid A Level school Homebridge, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the British Council for access of students, teachers and staff members to the council’s digital library at discounted rates.

The MoU was signed by Harris Sufiyan, project director at Homebridge, and Michael Houlgate, British Council’s area director for Sindh and Balochistan, during a ceremony held at the Beaconhouse’s head office.

Under this partnership, Homebridge students, teachers and staff members will have 24/7 access to the British Council’s licensed collection of books, comics, music items, newspapers, magazines, scholarly content, and professional training material, etc. Other units of the Beaconhouse Group will also benefit from the partnership.

