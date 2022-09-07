AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
New UK PM vows to ride out economic storm with new-look top team

AFP Published 07 Sep, 2022 04:13am
LONDON: Liz Truss on Tuesday unveiled her new top team as she formally took over from Boris Johnson as UK prime minister, with no place for white men in any of the three senior-most cabinet posts for the first time ever.

As expected, she rewarded allies to her during her victorious Conservative leadership campaign, promoting Kwasi Kwarteng to finance, James Cleverly to foreign affairs and Suella Braverman to interior. The son of Ghanaian immigrants, Kwarteng is the country’s first black chancellor of the exchequer. His immediate focus will be turning round Britain’s dire economic fortunes.

Cleverly is a mixed-race army reservist who served under Truss at the foreign office, while Braverman, whose parents are of Indian origin from Kenya and Mauritius, inherits a tricky brief from Priti Patel.

Cigar-smoking Truss loyalist Therese Coffey was made health secretary and deputy prime minister, Downing Street said in a slew of announcements. Ben Wallace retained the defence ministry, with Truss vowing to extend Johnson’s staunch support for Ukraine.

