AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
ANL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
EFERT 82.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.8%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
GGL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.68%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
OGDC 80.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
TPLP 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
TRG 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.07%)
WAVES 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,189 Increased By 8.8 (0.21%)
BR30 15,144 Increased By 27.7 (0.18%)
KSE100 41,860 Increased By 1.1 (0%)
KSE30 15,751 Increased By 3.3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

33 projects completed at increased costs, Senate body told

Naveed Butt Published 07 Sep, 2022 04:13am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The sub-committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Communications was informed that 33 projects were completed at increased costs — almost 13 percent more than the initial bid.

A meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Senator Saifullah Abro at the Parliament Lodges. Senior officers from the Ministry of Communications and the National Highways Authority (NHA) were present. The sub-committee reviewed various completed and ongoing projects of the NHA to identify cost overruns and the reasons for it.

Main reasons for increased costs of projects were difference between financial funds and financial phasing in PC-I, cost escalation, additional scope of work and land acquisition issues.

The sub-committee reviewed in detail 10 projects that include the Larkana–Khairpur Bridge project, Lakhi-Naudero–Larkana project; Larkana–Moen jo Daro Road project, the West Bank Bypass in Muzaffarabad, Moosa Pak Shaheed Bridge, and Gharo-Keti Bandar Road. The Hyderabad–Sukkur Road project was also discussed in detail.

Chairman committee Senator Saifullah Abro directed that a letter must be written to the chairman NHA regarding irregularities. He stressed that Public/Private Partnerships were the way forward and that all-out efforts must be made to ensure transparency of the bidding process. The ministry was directed to carry out amendments in the data presentation.

While discussing the prequalification process Senator Saifullah Abro stressed the need for transparency in the process. He was of the view that following international standards in this regard would be helpful. Stressing the need for improving security situations, the convener committee stated that this was an essential step towards prosperity and development.

The major issues observed in projects were initiated in between 2008-2013; 25 out of 35 projects fell into this category. It was asserted that background research must be stringent so that cost overruns are prevented. Following international standards was in order to minimise escalation costs, as seen in most Asian Development Bank (ADB) projects, was stressed.

The convener committee was of the view that cost overruns and escalation costs must be investigated minutely in order to curb irregularities in various projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SENATE ADB National Highways Authority NHA Saifullah Abro

Comments

1000 characters

33 projects completed at increased costs, Senate body told

RLNG plants’ sell-off: FA Credit Suisse to be reengaged

SIH sell-off transaction cleared by minister-led panel

UN warns of deteriorating situation with more rain seen

Cotton needs of textile industry: ICA, APTMA agree to enhance cooperation

Shares buyback: SECP revises eligibility requirements for listed cos

QTA for Q-4: Discos given Rs3.40/unit tariff hike

Staggering impact of FCA: Power Division to file motion to Nepra

FCA relief package: 1.8m ‘eligible’ KE consumers to be benefited

Edibles for flood-hit areas: Rs540m grant sought for USC

PM for a comprehensive rehabilitation plan

Read more stories