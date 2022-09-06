AGL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
ANL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
EFERT 82.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.8%)
FLYNG 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
GGL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.68%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.34%)
OGDC 80.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.4%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
TPLP 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
TRG 88.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.07%)
WAVES 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,189 Increased By 8.8 (0.21%)
BR30 15,144 Increased By 27.7 (0.18%)
KSE100 41,860 Increased By 1.1 (0%)
KSE30 15,751 Increased By 3.3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK’s Truss plans $46 billion energy package for businesses

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2022 03:26pm
Follow us

LONDON: Incoming British prime Minster Liz Truss is planning a 40 billion pound ($46.22 billion) support package for businesses to help them cope with rising energy costs, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The plan would involve discounting firms’ energy bills by fixing the wholesale price of gas and electricity, with the government making up the difference, Bloomberg reported.

Boris Johnson bows out as British PM, Liz Truss to take over

Truss, who is due to take office later on Tuesday, has promised to act immediately to help households cope with soaring gas and electricity prices. She has not publicly set out details of her plans for consumers or businesses.

Citing documents, Bloomberg said Truss was considering either setting a guaranteed unit price for businesses, or a reduction that all energy suppliers must offer firms.

Truss’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Liz Truss

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s Truss plans $46 billion energy package for businesses

Defence Day: PM calls for national unity as Pakistan faces floods, other challenges

Third successive loss: Rupee settles at 221.42 against US dollar

'Enough is enough': Imran says he will respond to PDM at Peshawar rally

Aftermath of floods: PM Shehbaz says infrastructure repair will be ‘humongous task’

India to start economic partnership talks with Bangladesh

Pak Suzuki announces another extension in shutdown of automobile plant

SBP, Zameen.com sign MoU as central bank moves to utilise real estate data

Ample world rice supplies to cushion impact of Pakistan, China crop losses

India's future crude oil supplies will mostly come from Gulf: oil minister

India panel to review gas-pricing formula to tame inflation

Read more stories