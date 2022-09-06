PTI leaders’ use of govt helicopter: IHC directs authorities to provide details

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed the concerned authorities to provide the details of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders’ travel expenses in a government helicopter.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the direction on the petition of a citizen who had moved the court seeking information of a government helicopter used to fly in the PTI’s prime ministerial candidates for Azad Kashmir for an interview with the party head and the then prime minister Imran Khan.

During the hearing, the IHC bench upheld the Information Commission’s decision rejecting the federation’s appeal and directed the government to provide details of the helicopter travel expenses to the citizen.

The Chief Justice observed that the citizen wants to know where the prime minister’s helicopter was used. However, in a surprise move, the coalition government appointed Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Arshad Mehmood Kayani in this matter who defended the PTI’s use of the helicopter.

DAG Kayani contended that the information was sensitive as it was related to defence and therefore, it could not be provided to the citizen.

However, Justice Athar remarked that a citizen is entitled to request information related to public funds as per law and that the information being sought is not related to defence. The judge asked that if he is using a helicopter, how can it be related to defence?”

The IHC CJ observed that the citizen’s plea was merely related to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat and therefore had a right to know where public funds were being spent. He further said that it is an effective means for accountability. The judge added that regardless of whose helicopter it is, if it is used for someone’s family members then it is a misuse of the resource. If the defense helicopter is used for a purpose other than defence, then it is an abuse of power.

In this regard, Justice Athar cited Article 19A and remarked that citizens have the right to know where their money is being spent. He maintained that if the helicopter is misused, those responsible are accountable to the public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022