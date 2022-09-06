AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
Sep 06, 2022
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: A very crucial victory

“A cricket win has done it again.” “Done what again? Brought joy to this hapless country!” “United the...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 06 Sep, 2022 04:08am
“A cricket win has done it again.”

“Done what again? Brought joy to this hapless country!”

“United the country in happiness. The Khanzadehs, the nawalas, the Zardis, the establishment, the Occupied Kashmiris, hey even the Pakistan Taliban bent on killing us enjoyed the match and celebrated victory…”

“Hmmm, but with a difference. The general public celebrated on the streets, The Khanzadehs thanked the spiritual powers responsible for the victory, the nawalas celebrated with sweets though the boss in London and many senior Zardis celebrated with more…more…shall we expensive condiments, the establishment celebrated according to their ranks…”

“And the Pakistan Taliban?”

“I am not sure what is available to them where they are resident but…”

“Right but the victory was all the sweeter because it was against India.”

“Brought real joy to all us common folk, irrespective of the divisions within households that are evident due to the match ongoing between The Khan and the rest of the parties…”

“The Khan versus the rest of the parties, the neutrals, the judiciary though the jury is still out on that yet…I mean The Khan is facing a number of cases where a possible disqualification is possible and…”

“Right I get it…remember the days when The Khan name evoked national pride – he won in cricket, his cancer hospitals dedicated to his mother, the University he set up…”

“Yes I do remember and I would urge The Khan to remember what Churchill said, in war you can only be killed once but in politics many times.”

“In our politics after being killed there is a resurrection – Nawaz Sharif has been killed three times in politics and was resurrected three times and is currently trying for the fourth resurrection, Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif are relative new comers on the federal scene and Khan has been killed once and is currently working for a resurrection…”

“But there is a difference — the status quo leaders had patience, they waited out their opponents getting even more unpopular with the powers that, be than they were on the day they were ousted from power — a process that on average takes from between two to three and-a-half years while The Khan is unwilling to wait that long…”

“Ha ha, don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

