AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
EFERT 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.3%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.95%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.02%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.64%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.16%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.53%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.2%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.89%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.52%)
TELE 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
TPL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
TPLP 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.88%)
TREET 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.41%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.68%)
UNITY 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
WAVES 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 15,116 Decreased By -297.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 41,859 Decreased By -449.8 (-1.06%)
KSE30 15,748 Decreased By -185 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Narrative of good general, bad general dangerous, says JI leader

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2022 04:08am
Follow us

LAHORE: Acting Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch has said the narrative of good general and bad general is dangerous and poisonous for country.

The terms like good leader-bad leader and good Taliban-bad Taliban were also used in the past, ultimately proving toxic, he added while talking to journalists at Mansoora on Monday on occasion of dispatching aid to flood victims.

The JI central Punjab chapter arranged over 30 trucks of aid for al-Khidmat Foundation relief activities in affected areas.

Baloch told journalists that the JI charity had so far distributed aid of over seven billion. He thanked the nation for support, saying the local and international media also appreciated humanitarian services of the al-Khidmat.

Referring to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s recent statement, he said the politician should avoid making the national institutions as controversial. Baloch said the problems will end by ensuring rule of law in the country. He said the JI always called for adopting the principle of merit about the top-level appointments in institutions.

Thanking the international community for extending relief aid to flood victims in Pakistan, he

also demanded transparent distribution of the foreign and government announced aid.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Taliban JI Liaqat Baloch

Comments

1000 characters

Narrative of good general, bad general dangerous, says JI leader

IK finds himself in more tight spots after army remarks

PM upscales relief aid to Rs70bn

PECO, SEL, govt properties: PC Board for halting sell-off due to ‘inherent’ issues

Textile sector: MoF, FBR agree to clear Rs36bn deferred GST refunds

Umar defends Imran’s statement

PM forms body to review performance of Discos

PD to ‘monetize’ supply of free electricity to officers

Israel concedes soldier likely shot Al Jazeera journalist

Bonuses received by corporate employees: SC dismisses FBR appeals for recovery of 30pc tax

Fuel purchase: OCAC for capping MDR at 0.3pc

Read more stories