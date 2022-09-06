Narrative of good general, bad general dangerous, says JI leader

LAHORE: Acting Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Liaqat Baloch has said the narrative of good general and bad general is dangerous and poisonous for country.

The terms like good leader-bad leader and good Taliban-bad Taliban were also used in the past, ultimately proving toxic, he added while talking to journalists at Mansoora on Monday on occasion of dispatching aid to flood victims.

The JI central Punjab chapter arranged over 30 trucks of aid for al-Khidmat Foundation relief activities in affected areas.

Baloch told journalists that the JI charity had so far distributed aid of over seven billion. He thanked the nation for support, saying the local and international media also appreciated humanitarian services of the al-Khidmat.

Referring to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s recent statement, he said the politician should avoid making the national institutions as controversial. Baloch said the problems will end by ensuring rule of law in the country. He said the JI always called for adopting the principle of merit about the top-level appointments in institutions.

Thanking the international community for extending relief aid to flood victims in Pakistan, he

also demanded transparent distribution of the foreign and government announced aid.

