AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
EFERT 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.3%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.95%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.02%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.64%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.16%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.53%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.2%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.89%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.52%)
TELE 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
TPL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
TPLP 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.88%)
TREET 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.41%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.68%)
UNITY 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
WAVES 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 15,116 Decreased By -297.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 41,859 Decreased By -449.8 (-1.06%)
KSE30 15,748 Decreased By -185 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Tesla steps up recruiting in Thailand as EV competition heats up

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022 05:47pm
Follow us

BANGKOK: Tesla Inc is stepping up recruitment in Thailand, Southeast’s Asia automotive hub, with the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker looking to hire a business development manager and recruiters, its website shows.

The job announcements come as demand and interest for EVs in Thailand picks up due to concerns over high energy prices and with government consumer incentives.

Nearly 20 Bangkok-based jobs including a home charging developer were advertised on its website and the position of a charging infrastructure lead was posted on LinkedIn on Monday.

Other vacancies were for vehicle technicians, customer service and a parts adviser.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Thailand is not expected to be a production site for Tesla for now, though the government has been promoting sales of EVs and there is speculation the company might set up official showrooms.

Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion

Thailand is Asia’s fourth-largest auto assembly and export hub for companies like Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd.

It produces about 1.5 million to 2 million vehicles annually, of which about half of which are exported.

Domestic demand for EVs is a crucial part of a Thai government strategy to preserve its status as a top regional automaker. The government is targeting production of 725,000 EVs a year, or 30% of total vehicle output, by 2030.

Chinese automakers have began selling EVs in Thailand at what customers say are affordable prices. Great Wall Motors launched its ORA Good Cat model at the annual motor show for 828,500 baht ($22,600).

Great Wall Motors has said it plans to produce the model in Thailand in 2024.

China’s Hozon Auto last month unveiled the NETA V for 549,000 baht ($15,000), matching starting prices for traditional vehicles.

Meanwhile, Indonesian President Joko Widodo in August urged Tesla to manufacture its cars and batteries, in his country.

Electric vehicle carmaker Tesla automaker

Comments

1000 characters

Tesla steps up recruiting in Thailand as EV competition heats up

Pakistan struggles to avert danger as floods rise, death toll tops 1,300

IMF programme revival credit positive, but challenges remain, says Moody’s

Pakistan's rupee depreciates 0.4% against US dollar

OPEC+ agrees oil output cut to prop up prices

5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Islamabad, KP

Liz Truss named as UK’s third woman prime minister

Flood relief to come from budget cuts, says Miftah

IHC disposes petition against ban on Imran Khan’s live speeches

PM Shehbaz, Bilawal slam Imran over COAS appointment statement

Two dead, 11 injured after suicide bomb blast near Russian Embassy in Kabul

Read more stories