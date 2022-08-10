Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 7.92 million shares in the electric vehicle maker worth $6.9 billion, securities filings showed on Tuesday.

Musk said in April “no further TSLA sales planned,” after he sold $8.5 billion worth of Tesla shares - sales likely aimed at helping finance his planned purchase of Twitter Inc.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Musk offloaded the shares between Aug. 5 and Aug.9, according to the filings. After the latest stock sale, he now owns 155.04 million shares in Tesla.

Tesla shares have risen nearly 15% since the automaker reported better-than-expected earnings on July 20, also helped by the Biden administration’s climate bill that aims to lift the cap on tax credits for electric vehicles.