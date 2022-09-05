HAP holds first award ceremony for members, partners

LAHORE: The Handicrafts Association of Pakistan (HAP) under the Leadership of Chairperson Ms Maryam Qasim Khan, held its first Achievement Award for the members as well as partners who played a significant role in the development of handicraft industry in Pakistan.

The theme of the event was #ISupportTheMakers, a testament to the artisans who are the pillars of the Handicraft industry.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baleeghur Rehman was the chief guest of the event held at a local hotel the other day. The event was powered by MGH housing society. The other sponsors include AL Fatah and Modek. The Awards were given to more than thirty HAP members from all over Pakistan.

Former Provincial Minister Baitul Maal Yawar Abbas, Chairman Gymkhana Lahore Mian Misbahur Rehman as well as Former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and CEO Centaurs Mall Sardar Yasir Ilyas. Speaking on the occasion Governor Punjab emphasized on the importance of the Handicrafts sector and its significance in the development of Pakistan’s economy. He shared that he was proud of the work HAP was doing for the development of the handicrafts sector in Pakistan.

He also encouraged the members as well as the team to keep up the good work. He lauded the efforts of Ms Maryyam Khan regarding supporting local artisans by creating the #ISupportTheMakers theme of the event as well as for creating the HAP flood relief fund. He ended his speech emphasizing the need for raising funds and encouraging everyone to support in whatever way the can.

The Chairperson Ms Maryyam Khan, in her speech shared that traditional cottage industries and handicrafts continue to play an important role in the economy of Pakistan. She also said that handicraft plays a significant role in improving the economic standing” of any nation. “They generate gainful non-agriculture based employment for those who cannot find jobs elsewhere,” she said, adding that developing cottage industries could boost the rural economy and diversify production. “These industries generate employment, local capacity and collective power for small entrepreneurs,” she underlined.

She further said “Pakistan can earn a lot of foreign exchange by exporting handicrafts, handmade carpets, and rugs, pottery, brassware and sports goods. She said there is a high demand of Pakistani manufactured goods in international markets.” She highlighted the theme of the event, its significance and the importance of enhancing the technical skills of artisans. She said “State Bank of Pakistan has announced that they will provide loans to the cottage industry, whilst this is a good first step there is still a lot more that could be done in this regard.”

The ceremony was attended by Faisal Sherjan from National Incubation Center, Rector Forman Christian College Dr Jonathan Addleton and executive council members of the Handicraft Association of Pakistan.

Handicrafts Association executive members Ms. Ayesha Farooqi and Malik Mohsin Khalid were given Awards for their exemplary contribution in the Handicraft Association of Pakistan. After awards a qawali night was held in order to collect donations for the HAP Flood Relief Fund.

