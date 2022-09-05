AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

No time to waste, worried Italian business leaders warn politicians

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022 07:31am
Follow us

CERNOBBIO, (Italy): Italy cannot afford weeks of political inertia after an election this month, business chiefs said, adding that sky-high energy prices are already forcing more and more firms to curtail production.

Gathered on the shores of Lake Como for the annual Ambrosetti Forum this weekend, business owners lashed out at politicians for ousting Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the midst of an energy crisis in Europe.

“Before the new government’s ministers get their bearings it’ll be Christmas, but we face problems that need tackling in days, not weeks,” said Armando De Nigris, chairman of the balsamic vinegar maker of the same name.

Record gas prices have more than doubled the cost of condensing the grapes that go into the 35 million bottles of balsamic vinegar De Nigris produces every year.

“We risk producing something that we won’t be able to sell in six months’ time because we can’t pass on the price increases,” he said.

A centre-right bloc is on course for a clear victory in the Sept. 25 election but government formation is a notoriously slow process in Italy.

Industry lobby Confindustria last week warned Italy faced “an economic earthquake” due to higher energy prices and called for support from the caretaker administration led by Draghi, a former chief of the European Central Bank.

Italy has already earmarked over 50 billion euros this year to try to soften the impact of higher energy costs for firms and households and more help is expected this week.

RECOVERY FUNDS AT RISK?

Riccardo Illy, chairman of the Polo del Gusto food group that owns French tea brand Damman Freres and chocolate label Domori, feared Italy will miss out on some of the promised EU funds for its post-COVID recovery.

“Draghi could have continued till the end of his mandate ... whoever comes next will make us lose billions of euros,” he said. Italy is in line for some 200 billion euros but the funds are conditional on it implementing a series of reforms.

Reliance on Russian gas and a large manufacturing sector made up predominantly of small businesses render the Italian economy particularly vulnerable to the energy crisis.

Since the Ukraine conflict started in February, many companies in energy-intensive sectors such as steel, glass, ceramics and paper have been forced to curtail production because production costs were too high.

“When the next (economy) minister sets out to solve our problems - and we can only hope he’s the best of ministers - it may be too late,” said Romano Pezzotti, who runs metals recycling business Fersovere near the northern city of Bergamo.

“After making the big mistake of toppling the government during the worst crisis of the past century ... politicians will need to again turn to somebody capable of solving the country’s problems,” he added.

The energy crisis casts the longest shadow.

“We all know what needs to be done,” said Matteo Tiraboschi, executive chairman of premium brakes maker Brembo, a larger business listed on the Milan stock market. “The energy bill in Italy has virtually doubled.”

Italy High energy prices Italian business leaders Italian politicians

Comments

1000 characters

No time to waste, worried Italian business leaders warn politicians

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Sindh govt defends decision

Recovery of tax arrears: ATIR detects serious violations of law by FBR

Selection of pre-qualified bidder for power transmission project: NTDC on a tightrope

PM urges global aid agencies to come forward

China announces relief supplies

Read more stories