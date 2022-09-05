Islamabad Golf Club lifts Inter Club Team Tournament title

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Golf Club won the Inter Club Team Tournament at the end of two rounds with a net score of 408 at Islamabad Islamabad Club Golf Course on Sunday.

Rawalpindi Golf Club team finished second with a net score of 419, while Sona Golf Club team ended third with a net score of 429.

Eight teams took part in the tournament from across Pakistan. The best net scores of three players from each club were taken over two days to declare the winning team.

The course also hosted invitational guests, who played a round of nine holes.

Meanwhile, Saturday was also another day that the Category A players displayed a stirring but extraordinary round of golf in the FGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship.

Aania Farooq from PAF Airmen Golf Club Karachi [HCap 2] scored the lowest gross round bringing the last two days leader, Rimsha Ijaz from Raya Golf Club Pakistan [HCap 1] down to second position. Parkha Ijaz from Raya Golf Club [HCap 1] overtook Hamna Amjad from PAF Golf Course [HCap 1], who was ahead of her after the first two days, and came third in gross. In net, however, Hamna Amjad from PAF Golf Course [HCap 1] won in backcount, Arooba Ali from Rawalpindi Golf Course [HCap 10] came in second and the third net position went to Tehmina Ahmad from Islamabad Club Golf Course [HCAP 10].

The highlight of the tournament was the Yasmin Mubarik Challenge Cup being taken home by Aania Farooq from PAF Airmen Golf Club Karachi [HCap 2]. The Yasmin Mubarik Challenge Cup, which is being introduced to honour the lifelong golfing achievements of former national champion and will continue as a challenge cup for years to come, was handed out to Aania Farooq by none other than Yasmin Mubarik herself. Yasmin thanked her family and friends for supporting her through her golfing career.