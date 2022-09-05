AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Islamabad Golf Club lifts Inter Club Team Tournament title

APP Published 05 Sep, 2022 06:04am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Golf Club won the Inter Club Team Tournament at the end of two rounds with a net score of 408 at Islamabad Islamabad Club Golf Course on Sunday.

Rawalpindi Golf Club team finished second with a net score of 419, while Sona Golf Club team ended third with a net score of 429.

Eight teams took part in the tournament from across Pakistan. The best net scores of three players from each club were taken over two days to declare the winning team.

The course also hosted invitational guests, who played a round of nine holes.

Meanwhile, Saturday was also another day that the Category A players displayed a stirring but extraordinary round of golf in the FGA Ladies Amateur Golf Championship.

Aania Farooq from PAF Airmen Golf Club Karachi [HCap 2] scored the lowest gross round bringing the last two days leader, Rimsha Ijaz from Raya Golf Club Pakistan [HCap 1] down to second position. Parkha Ijaz from Raya Golf Club [HCap 1] overtook Hamna Amjad from PAF Golf Course [HCap 1], who was ahead of her after the first two days, and came third in gross. In net, however, Hamna Amjad from PAF Golf Course [HCap 1] won in backcount, Arooba Ali from Rawalpindi Golf Course [HCap 10] came in second and the third net position went to Tehmina Ahmad from Islamabad Club Golf Course [HCAP 10].

The highlight of the tournament was the Yasmin Mubarik Challenge Cup being taken home by Aania Farooq from PAF Airmen Golf Club Karachi [HCap 2]. The Yasmin Mubarik Challenge Cup, which is being introduced to honour the lifelong golfing achievements of former national champion and will continue as a challenge cup for years to come, was handed out to Aania Farooq by none other than Yasmin Mubarik herself. Yasmin thanked her family and friends for supporting her through her golfing career.

Islamabad Golf Club Inter Club Team Tournament Rawalpindi Golf Club

Comments

1000 characters

Islamabad Golf Club lifts Inter Club Team Tournament title

Thus far, $10bn losses caused by floods: Miftah

Lake breached to insulate more populated areas

Recovery of tax arrears: ATIR detects serious violations of law by FBR

Finally, gas supply to Balochistan restored

JKT announces Rs100m donation

District Kachhi: PM briefed about reconstruction, rehabilitation efforts

Sindh govt defends decision

Selection of pre-qualified bidder for power transmission project: NTDC on a tightrope

PM urges global aid agencies to come forward

China announces relief supplies

Read more stories