More rains likely in upper parts of country: PMD

LAHORE: Rainwind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected from Saturday (night) to Tuesday, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the department, hot and humid weather is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, and south Punjab during the next three to four days. Meanwhile, weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country, it said.

The PMD added that rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad from Saturday (night) to Tuesday under the influence of this weather system.

A similar trend is expected in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat and Waziristan on Sunday and Monday.

It said the rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat and Murree during the forecast period.

