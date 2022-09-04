Prices of edibles increase

Islamabad: The prices of most of the essential kitchen items increased during this week past as against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The wholesalers and retailers at various markets said that the prices of most of the items remained on the high side.

They said that due to increase in petroleum products’ prices and electricity charges, input cost of everything is increased as well as transportation charges which are passed on and resulted in raise in prices of almost entire kitchen items.

The rains and floods have disrupted supply chain, further fuelling inflation.

The survey noted that prices of chicken, tomatoes, onions, potatoes, rice, moong, pulse gram, wheat flour, salt powdered, eggs, powdered milk, and mutton increased during the week past as compared to the previous week while decline was observed in the prices of masoor, and some vegetable ghee, bananas and mustard oil.

The survey observed an increase in chicken price as it went up from Rs7,850 to Rs7,900 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail, is being sold at Rs280/285 per kg against Rs270-275 per kg, while chicken meat price went from Rs430-440 per kg to Rs450 per kg.

Eggs prices witnessed an increase and were available at Rs5,995 per carton, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs220-230 per dozen.

Tomatoes were being sold upto Rs350 per kg during the week past as compared to Rs200-250 per kg during the preceding week.

Onions prices registered an increase of Rs20-30 per kg and were being sold at Rs300-350 per kg against Rs280-300 per kg during the preceding week.

Rice basmati broken registered an increase of Rs3-5 per kg, garlic Rs5-10 per kg during the week past as compared to the preceding week.

Wheat flour prices witnessed an increase as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market went up from Rs1,430 per 15kg bag to Rs1,435 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,455 per bag against Rs1,430 per bag and the normal quality wheat flour bag price went up from Rs1,350 per 15kg bag to Rs1,355 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,375 per bag against Rs1,370 per 15kg bag.

Sugar price witnessed a slight increase as it was available at Rs4,100-Rs4,200 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs92-97 per kg.

