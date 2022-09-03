AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
Weekly SPI soars 45.50pc YoY

Tahir Amin Published 03 Sep, 2022 04:25am
ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended September 1, 2022, recorded an increase of 45.50 percent on a year-on-year basis mainly due to an increase in the prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The SPI for the week ended September 1, 2022, recorded an increase of 1.31 per cent on week on week basis due to an increase in food items prices including onions (42.17 per cent), tomatoes (13.25 per cent), moong (7.94 per cent), potatoes (6.97 per cent), eggs (3.84 per cent), wheat flour (1.49 per cent), and non-food items, LPG (4.45 per cent), diesel (1.19 per cent), and petrol (0.88 per cent).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 45.50 per cent mainly due to an increase in prices of onions (240.15 per cent), tomatoes (219.99 per cent), diesel (114.08 per cent), petrol (98.73 per cent), masoor (82.44 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (70.60 per cent), mustard oil (67.50 per cent), washing soap (64.81 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (63.70 per cent), electricity for q1 (63.01 per cent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (61.16 per cent), pulse gram (58.54 per cent), pulse mash (49.36 per cent) and LPG (45.23 per cent), while a decrease observed in the prices of chillies powder (43.42 per cent), sugar (18.20 per cent), and gur (1.75 per cent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 219.97 per cent during the week ended August 25, 2022 to 222.85 per cent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs17,732, Rs17,733 to Rs22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517, Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and for aboveRs44,175 increased by 1.63 per cent, 1.53 per cent, 1.43 per cent, 1.39 per cent, and 1.20 per cent, respectively.

Weekly SPI soars 44.58pc YoY

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 31 (60.79 per cent) items increased, three (05.88 per cent) items decreased and 17 (33.33 per cent) items remained stable, says the PBS.

The items the prices of which increased included onions (42.17 per cent), tomatoes (13.25 per cent), pulse moong (7.94 per cent), potatoes (6.97 per cent), LPG (4.45 per cent), eggs (3.84 per cent), chicken (3.25 per cent), pulse gram (2.89 per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (1.49 per cent), toilet soap (1.41 per cent), maash (1.26 per cent), bread plain (1.22 per cent), hi-speed diesel (1.19 per cent), Sufi washing soap (0.94 per cent), petrol super (0.88 per cent), milk fresh (0.79 per cent), match box (0.75 per cent), garlic (0.74 per cent), cooked daal (0.62 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.61 per cent), cigarettes Capstan (0.51 per cent), curd (0.40 per cent), rice irri-6/9 (0.25 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.22 per cent), firewood whole 40kg (0.19 per cent), bananas (0.16 per cent), mustard oil (0.15 per cent), powdered milk (0.08 per cent), sugar (0.07 per cent), mutton (0.03 per cent), and gur (0.01 per cent).

The items which registered a decrease in prices include vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.76 per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.41 per cent) and masoor (0.34 per cent). The items, prices of which remained unchanged included beef with bone, salt powdered, chilies powder, tea Lipton Yellow Label, cooked beef, tea prepared, long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver telephone call charges.

