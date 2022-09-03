Punjab govt records 33pc growth in sales tax on services during August

LAHORE: The Punjab government has collected Rs13.45 billion on account of sales tax on services during August 2022 as compared to total collection at Rs10.11 billion generated during the corresponding period last year thus showing a remarkable increase of 33%.

The overall revenue collection during this fiscal year till August end stands at Rs27.8 billion which is higher than Rs20.59 billion generated during the same period last year which shows a significant increase of 35%.

The Punjab Revenue Authority spokesman said this growth indicates a promising performance during the first quarter of FY 2022-23. It is pertinent to mention that the Authority did not resort to any coercive measures for collection of taxes rather it focused upon taxpayer’s education and facilitation through training workshops and PRA’s own online complaint/facilitation portal. The Authority is also focusing upon broadening of tax base through registration of new taxpayers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022