KARACHI: Mainly a hot and humid weather is expected in most plain parts of the country on Saturday, the Met Office said on Friday.

However, it said, rain-wind-thundershowers may occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, and Kashmir.

In the last 24 hours: A hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The day’s maximum temperature was recorded in Noor Pur Thal 42 Celsius, Nokkundi and Sibbi 41 Celsius, each.

