US Open: Who said what on day 4

NEW YORK: Who said what at the US Open on Thursday, the fourth day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows:

“I wasn’t surprised. I don’t believe that making a big deal out of it is important. I always shake hands with my opponents. It is what it is. I cannot force anybody to shake my hand. How did it make me feel? It’s not the most important thing in the world right now.”

– Victoria Azarenka after Ukrainian opponent Marta Kostyuk refused to shake her hand after their second round clash.

“I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do in the circumstances I’m in right now. It was just my choice. I didn’t feel like it.”

– Ukraine’s Kostyuk who has been a vocal critic of Belarusian Azarenka over her stance on the war in her home country.

“Even though there are countries who are invading other countries, we are tennis players. It’s sad but it’s not our fault that it’s happening.”

– World number one Iga Swiatek on the tension between Ukraine players and their Russian and Belarusian counterparts.

“I was a little bit dizzy and it was a little bit painful.”

– Rafael Nadal after accidentally hitting himself in the nose with his own racquet in the closing moments of his win over Fabio Fognini.

“You can call me whatever you like. I know some people they call me “Kingwen,” some people call me “Queenwen,” “Zheng Qinwen.” You call me whatever you feel comfortable, and if I know it’s me, it’s fine.”

– China’s Zheng Qinwen, one of a record four Chinese women into the third round.

“I’m zero surprised. She’s putting it together at the right moment.”

– Garbine Muguruza on Serena Williams’s performances at the US Open.

“Actually, one friend texted me, saying, Well done, Sponge Bob. Then I stole that. Yeah, I think it’s tough to look good in the yellow, but I’m doing my best.”

– Cameron Norrie on the response to his yellow outfit at the US Open.