AGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
EFERT 83.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
EPCL 60.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.64%)
FCCL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
GGGL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
GGL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
OGDC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
PRL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.8%)
TELE 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
TPL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
TPLP 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TREET 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
TRG 90.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.52%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,259 Increased By 2.6 (0.06%)
BR30 15,525 Increased By 16.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 42,423 Decreased By -37 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,988 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.18%)
Sep 02, 2022
US Open: Who said what on day 4

AFP Published 02 Sep, 2022 11:58am
NEW YORK: Who said what at the US Open on Thursday, the fourth day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows:

“I wasn’t surprised. I don’t believe that making a big deal out of it is important. I always shake hands with my opponents. It is what it is. I cannot force anybody to shake my hand. How did it make me feel? It’s not the most important thing in the world right now.”

– Victoria Azarenka after Ukrainian opponent Marta Kostyuk refused to shake her hand after their second round clash.

“I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do in the circumstances I’m in right now. It was just my choice. I didn’t feel like it.”

– Ukraine’s Kostyuk who has been a vocal critic of Belarusian Azarenka over her stance on the war in her home country.

“Even though there are countries who are invading other countries, we are tennis players. It’s sad but it’s not our fault that it’s happening.”

– World number one Iga Swiatek on the tension between Ukraine players and their Russian and Belarusian counterparts.

US Open: Who said what on day 3

“I was a little bit dizzy and it was a little bit painful.”

– Rafael Nadal after accidentally hitting himself in the nose with his own racquet in the closing moments of his win over Fabio Fognini.

“You can call me whatever you like. I know some people they call me “Kingwen,” some people call me “Queenwen,” “Zheng Qinwen.” You call me whatever you feel comfortable, and if I know it’s me, it’s fine.”

– China’s Zheng Qinwen, one of a record four Chinese women into the third round.

“I’m zero surprised. She’s putting it together at the right moment.”

– Garbine Muguruza on Serena Williams’s performances at the US Open.

“Actually, one friend texted me, saying, Well done, Sponge Bob. Then I stole that. Yeah, I think it’s tough to look good in the yellow, but I’m doing my best.”

– Cameron Norrie on the response to his yellow outfit at the US Open.

US Open: Who said what on day 4

