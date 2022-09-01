US Open: Who said what on day 3

NEW YORK: Who said what at the US Open on Wednesday, the third day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows:

“I don’t have anything to prove, I don’t have anything to win and I have nothing to lose. I have had an ‘X’ on my back since 1999.”

– Serena Williams after making the third round with a three-set victory over Anett Kontaveit.

“I just got lighter. Use your imagination. But it wasn’t number two, so.”

– Serena after being asked how she composed herself during a bathroom break before the final set on Wednesday.

Serena back in spotlight at US Open

“It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats. @serenawilliams.” – Tiger Woods who was in Serena’s players box

“I’m a heavy asthmatic. When I’m running side to side, I’m struggling to breathe, probably not something I want to be breathing in in between points.”

– Nick Kyrgios after complaining fans were smoking marijuana when he was playing on Louis Armstrong Court.

“I’m a good-looking guy, I guess.”

– China’s Wu Yibing on his popularity on social media after making the third round.

“His next album! No. I mean, I saw him first time in Indian Wells. It was last year. Surprised me, because he was following me, and he said, I love you, you’re the sneaky player. I love how you play.”

– Ons Jabeur on what she and British singer Seal chatted about when they met at the US Open.

“I always feel like I have a tank. Even if you’re not playing, you’re using your gas because you have to come back and get stronger.”

– Matteo Berrettini on coming back from hand surgery which kept him out of the French Open and then Wimbledon due to Covid.