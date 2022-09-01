AGL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
ANL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
AVN 80.55 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
BOP 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.8%)
EFERT 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.01%)
EPCL 61.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.29%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
FFL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
FLYNG 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
GGGL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
GGL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.02%)
HUMNL 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
MLCF 28.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
OGDC 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PAEL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
PRL 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.49%)
TPL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.03%)
TREET 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
TRG 90.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.67%)
UNITY 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WAVES 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 4,272 Increased By 20.2 (0.47%)
BR30 15,589 Increased By 42.7 (0.27%)
KSE100 42,531 Increased By 180.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 16,082 Increased By 78.1 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

US Open: Who said what on day 3

AFP Published 01 Sep, 2022 09:29am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Who said what at the US Open on Wednesday, the third day of the 2022 championships at Flushing Meadows:

“I don’t have anything to prove, I don’t have anything to win and I have nothing to lose. I have had an ‘X’ on my back since 1999.”

– Serena Williams after making the third round with a three-set victory over Anett Kontaveit.

“I just got lighter. Use your imagination. But it wasn’t number two, so.”

– Serena after being asked how she composed herself during a bathroom break before the final set on Wednesday.

Serena back in spotlight at US Open

“It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats. @serenawilliams.” – Tiger Woods who was in Serena’s players box

“I’m a heavy asthmatic. When I’m running side to side, I’m struggling to breathe, probably not something I want to be breathing in in between points.”

– Nick Kyrgios after complaining fans were smoking marijuana when he was playing on Louis Armstrong Court.

“I’m a good-looking guy, I guess.”

– China’s Wu Yibing on his popularity on social media after making the third round.

“His next album! No. I mean, I saw him first time in Indian Wells. It was last year. Surprised me, because he was following me, and he said, I love you, you’re the sneaky player. I love how you play.”

– Ons Jabeur on what she and British singer Seal chatted about when they met at the US Open.

“I always feel like I have a tank. Even if you’re not playing, you’re using your gas because you have to come back and get stronger.”

– Matteo Berrettini on coming back from hand surgery which kept him out of the French Open and then Wimbledon due to Covid.

US Open Serena Williams Anett Kontaveit

Comments

1000 characters

US Open: Who said what on day 3

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

$1.16bn IMF tranche received

POL products’ prices increased

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

‘Justice must be seen to be done’: Marriyum

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Constitutionality of Section 7E of IT Ord, 2001: LHC issues notices to federal, Punjab secretaries and FBR

Read more stories