India given strong demarche on Geelani’s anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan conveyed a strong demarche to India on the first death anniversary of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and joined hands with the Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in paying tribute to the iconic Kashmiri leader.

In a statement, Foreign Office said that the Indian Charge d’Affaires (Cd’A) in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a strong demarche was made over India’s continued obstinacy and refusal to accept Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s right to a burial in accordance with his will.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani breathed his last in long-drawn illegal Indian custody on 1st September 2021.

The Indian Cd’A was conveyed Pakistan’s deep regret that despite the passage of one year since Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s demise in Indian custody, the government of India had persisted in its intransigence and denied him a dignified burial in the “Cemetery of Martyrs” as per his desire.

“More ominously, Kashmiris were not even allowed to pay respects to the revered leader at the graveyard in Hyderpora, Srinagar, where he was hurriedly buried by the Indian occupation forces in the absence of his family and followers,” it further stated.

The Cd’A was urged to convey to the government of India that the mortal remains of the late Syed Ali Shah Geelani must be interred at the “Cemetery of Martyrs” as per his will, and unhindered access be given to his family and followers to pay reverence to the great leader.

“Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s unflinching commitment to the Kashmir cause, in the face of persistent persecution and tremendous personal hardship, is unparalleled. He will be remembered for his unconditional love for Kashmir and Pakistan. May his legacy continue to inspire those carrying his mission forward to bring an end to the illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir,” added the statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022