PARTLY FACETIOUS: But the matter is sub judice, so to speak

“The airwaves on Wednesday focused on The Khan’s appearance in the Islamabad High Court for contempt.”

“Indeed, but since the matter is sub judice…”

“One legal question: The Khan’s lawyer disassociated The Khan from the statement by Fawad Chaudhary prompting The Khan to openly smile…is that contempt of the court or of his own lawyer or…or…”

“Or he merely smiled politely at the justices!”

“Thank you for that clarification. But you know this is the first time in my memory that the much respected Chief Justice of the IHC is under an attack of sorts on the airwaves.”

“You sprinkle politics into any discipline or institution or even a stone and it begins to smell…”

“Ha ha, like pork is to a Muslim, politics is to us in whatever profession we are engaged in. But what about timber, would that begin to smell too?”

“Ah doubly so my friend, as timber would then be subject to two forces – politics as well as the timber mafia.”

“Speaking of the mafia we have a water mafia, we have an ephedrine mafia, we have industry specific mafias, we have mafias operating as middlemen, I mean Italians eat your heart out - you have a drugs and prostitution mafia only while we have expanded into areas…”

“And that shows our ingenuity?”

“Well yes.”

“Anyway my complaint is that the airwaves were focused on The Khan’s appearance in court while cabinet members continued to visit the flood victims and.…”

“Videos of the insensitivity of many a public representative visiting the flood victims are being uploaded routinely…Wasan sahib is seen sitting in a boat not wanting to shake hands with the victims…”

“See that’s the problem…”

“The problem as in when the boss sends you to visit the victims and you really do not want to go?”

“The problem as in having to interact with the voters without appropriate usual preparations as in no dais surrounded by the police separating you from the poor, no air conditioner to ensure you are comfortable, no….”

“Hmmm, I hear you but no such video of Shehbaz Sharif or his niece or…”

“Yes but cabinet members need to also donate to the flood fund and I haven’t heard any doing so yet.”

