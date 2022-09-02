KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 125,028 tonnes of cargo comprising 105,916 tonnes of import cargo and 19,112 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 105,916 comprised of 70,701 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,694 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,589 Palm Kernel Expeller, 2,244 tonnes of Seeds, 3,574 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds, 2,365 tonnes of Sulphate of Potash & 15,441 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 19,112 tonnes comprised of 15,346 tonnes of containerized cargo, 65 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,729 tonnes of Cement & 972 tonnes of Rice.

Nearly, 8795 containers comprising of 4805 containers import and 3990 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1585 of 20’s and 1610 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 401 of 20’s and 161 of 40’s loaded containers while 779 of 20’s and 1244 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 05 ships namely, Hyundai Busan, YM Express, Wide Hotel, Prince 4 and PVT Flora have berthed at Karachi Port.

As many as 03 ships name, Safeen Pearl, MT Quetta and TS Dubai sailed from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Akli Noble, Kota Megah, Esl Kabir and MSC Caledonia II were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 05 ships, MSC India, Irenes Ray, Antares, Safeen Pearl and Wawasan Topaz left the Port on Thursday morning, while 03 more ships, Raysut, RHL Marta and Ionic Unicorn are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 110,276 tonnes, comprising 90,430 tonnes imports cargo and 19,846 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,483` Containers (410 TEUs Imports and 1,073 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, SW Cap Ferrat, Napa Spirit, Al-Deebal and Nord Neptune & another ship ‘OOCL Washington’ carrying, Palm oil, Chemicals, LNG, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, EETL, FOTCO and QICT on Thursday, 1st Sep-2022.

