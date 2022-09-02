Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Arif Habib Limited 30.6.2022 60% 826.551 12.65 15.10.2022 08.10.2022
(Unconsolidated) Year Ended 11.00. A.M To
AGM 15.10.2022
Ghandhara Tyre & 30.6.2022 30% (F) 356.065 2.92 27.10.2022 20.10.2022
Rubber Co. Ltd Year Ended 11.00. A.M To
AGM 27.10.2022
The United - - - - 24.09.2022 16.09.2022
Insurance Company 10.30.A.M To
of Pakistan Limited EOGM 24.09.2022
==========================================================================================================
