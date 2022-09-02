AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 02 Sep, 2022 06:00am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Arif Habib Limited   30.6.2022       60%          826.551           12.65     15.10.2022        08.10.2022
(Unconsolidated)     Year Ended                                               11.00. A.M                To
                                                                              AGM               15.10.2022
Ghandhara Tyre &     30.6.2022       30% (F)      356.065           2.92      27.10.2022        20.10.2022
Rubber Co. Ltd       Year Ended                                               11.00. A.M                To
                                                                              AGM               27.10.2022
The United           -               -            -                 -         24.09.2022        16.09.2022
Insurance Company                                                             10.30.A.M                 To
of Pakistan Limited                                                           EOGM              24.09.2022
==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

