KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Arif Habib Limited 30.6.2022 60% 826.551 12.65 15.10.2022 08.10.2022 (Unconsolidated) Year Ended 11.00. A.M To AGM 15.10.2022 Ghandhara Tyre & 30.6.2022 30% (F) 356.065 2.92 27.10.2022 20.10.2022 Rubber Co. Ltd Year Ended 11.00. A.M To AGM 27.10.2022 The United - - - - 24.09.2022 16.09.2022 Insurance Company 10.30.A.M To of Pakistan Limited EOGM 24.09.2022 ==========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022