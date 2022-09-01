AGL 7.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
AVN 80.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.13%)
BOP 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
CNERGY 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.68%)
EFERT 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.13%)
EPCL 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.61%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FLYNG 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
GGGL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
HUMNL 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
MLCF 28.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
OGDC 82.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.22%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
PRL 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
TPL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 19.06 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.76%)
TREET 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
TRG 90.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.43%)
UNITY 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,265 Increased By 13.7 (0.32%)
BR30 15,540 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.04%)
KSE100 42,485 Increased By 133.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,062 Increased By 58.6 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields flip down, as oil fall outweighs higher US yields

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2022 10:22am
Follow us

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields turned lower on Thursday after a brief upmove, as traders shifted focus to falling oil prices that could offer some respite to domestic inflation outlook.

Bond yields had risen earlier in the session on the back of firm US Treasury yields, with the 10-year note above 3.20%. The benchmark 10-year Indian government bond yield was at 7.1810% as of 0505 GMT.

The yield fell six basis points on Tuesday to end at 7.1893%.

The yield had fallen 13 bps last month, after a similar easing in July.

The new 10-year 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.1714%, after ending at 7.1757% on Tuesday.

“Since the 10-year yield was not able to break the 7.20%-7.21% handle, bulls are back in the market as fall in oil has outweighed the rise in US yields,” a trader with a private bank said.

The benchmark Brent crude contract has come off by nearly $10 per barrel in last three trading sessions to $95 per barrel, led by increased supply and worries that the global economy could slow further.

India bond yields rise, tracking moves in US Treasuries

India is a major importer of crude oil and falling prices will ease domestic inflation, which has stubbornly stayed above 6% for seven straight months.

Meanwhile, market participants do not expect softer growth reading to alter the Reserve Bank of India’s rate hike trajectory. India’s economy grew 13.5% in the April-to-June quarter, though the reading was below a 15.2% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

“The Q2 GDP data release should not be a game-changer for monetary policy,” Nomura said in a note.

“We reaffirm our view of a 35bp repo rate hike in September and a final 25bp hike in December, with a 6% terminal repo rate.”

The RBI had raised repo rate by 50 basis points in August to 5.40%, which took its aggregate hikes to 140 bps in May-August. The next policy decision is due on Sep. 30.

Indian government bond yields

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields flip down, as oil fall outweighs higher US yields

Intra-day update: IMF funds help rupee strengthen against US dollar

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

$1.16bn IMF tranche received

POL products’ prices increased

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

‘Justice must be seen to be done’: Marriyum

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Read more stories