POL products’ prices increased

Wasim Iqbal Published September 1, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Federal government Wednesday announced up to Rs 10.92 per litre increase in the prices of petroleum products for first half of September 2022. In a statement released late night, the Finance Division says the petrol price has been increased by Rs 2.07 per litre. After the increase, the new price of petrol is Rs 235.98 per litre from Rs 233.91 per litre.

The price of high speed diesel (HSD) has also been increased by Rs 2.99 per litre. The new HSD price is Rs 247.43 per litre from Rs 244.44 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil (SKO) goes up by Rs 10.92 per litre. The new price is Rs 210.32 per litre from Rs 199.40 per litre.

Petrol price raised by Rs6.72/liter

The price of light speed diesel (LDO) rose by Rs 9.79 per litre. The new price is Rs 201.54 per litre from Rs 191.75 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has worked out the new prices based on current Petroleum Levy (PL) rate which was Rs 20 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre each on HSD, SKO and LDO.

The latest petrol prices in Pakistan have come into effect from September 1, 2022 and will remain unchanged for the first half of the month, ie, till 15 September 2022.

