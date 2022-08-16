Petrol price raised by Rs6.72/liter

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased the price of motor spirit by Rs 6.72 per litre saying that in the wake of fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products to pass on the impact to the consumers.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, motor spirit price has been increased to Rs 233.91 from Rs 227.19 per litre following an increase of Rs 6.72 per litre, High Speed Diesel (HSD) after a decreased of 51 paisa to Rs 244.44 from Rs 244.95.

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs3.05, jacks up rate of high speed diesel by Rs8.95

The new price of kerosene (SKO) after a decrease of Rs 1.67 per litre was fixed at Rs 199.40 from Rs 201.07 and light diesel oil subsequent to an increase of Rs 0.43 per litre was fixed new price of per litre to Rs 191.75 from Rs 191.32.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022