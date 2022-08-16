AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Petrol price raised by Rs6.72/liter

Recorder Report Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 09:32am

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased the price of motor spirit by Rs 6.72 per litre saying that in the wake of fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to revise the existing prices of petroleum products to pass on the impact to the consumers.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, motor spirit price has been increased to Rs 233.91 from Rs 227.19 per litre following an increase of Rs 6.72 per litre, High Speed Diesel (HSD) after a decreased of 51 paisa to Rs 244.44 from Rs 244.95.

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs3.05, jacks up rate of high speed diesel by Rs8.95

The new price of kerosene (SKO) after a decrease of Rs 1.67 per litre was fixed at Rs 199.40 from Rs 201.07 and light diesel oil subsequent to an increase of Rs 0.43 per litre was fixed new price of per litre to Rs 191.75 from Rs 191.32.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Petroleum prices petroleum products Light Diesel Oil price of Kerosene

Comments

1000 characters

Petrol price raised by Rs6.72/liter

Intra-day update: Rupee gains further against US dollar

Investment, energy and trade: MBS urged to expedite cooperation

Nawaz to return to Pakistan next month?

NA passes ‘Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Bill, 2022’

Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook lingers

Punjab govt withdraws security of Sharif family; PM will continue to receive security

Debt and liabilities hit historic high of Rs59.6trn

Special chartered flight: High-profile Pakistanis whose identities are unknown

Flood-affected areas: PM orders Rs50,000 per family financial assistance thru BISP

Read more stories